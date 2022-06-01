A man’s body was discovered Sunday along the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor.

A woman walking her dog discovered the body of Lance Bradford at about 12:20 p.m.

Bradford, 35, of Bangor died of a suspected drug overdose, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters. His death is not considered suspicious.

Bradford’s body was in a small pooled area of water but not in the currents, Betters said Wednesday.

Toxicology tests to determine what drugs, if any, were in Bradford’s system are not expected to be completed for several weeks.

