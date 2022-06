WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Elizabeth Vanadia of Bangor received a bachelor of arts degree Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross.

Vanadia is among 755 graduating seniors Holy Cross celebrated at its 176th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Acclaimed writer and infectious disease physician Abraham Verghese delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2022 and received an honorary degree.

