The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution states that “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791. A typical 1791 musket had a magazine capacity of one round, an effective rate of fire of three rounds per minute, a muzzle velocity of 1,000 feet per second, and a maximum accurate range of 50 meters.

In comparison, an easily available modern AR-15 has a magazine capacity of 30 rounds, an effective rate of fire of 45 rounds per minute, a muzzle velocity of 3,260 feet per second, and a maximum accurate range of 550 meters.

No comparison! But don’t worry, we’ll put an end to gun violence as we usually do by lowering flags to half-staff and reassuring grieving families that they are “in our thoughts and prayers.”

Phil Locke

Bangor

