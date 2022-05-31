Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Abe Furth and I first met in the summer of 2021 while I was a student-athlete at the University of Maine. I was introduced to Furth through the journey of becoming Orono Brewing Company’s (OBC) first sponsored athlete. I found OBC to be welcoming, merrymaking and upbeat; I found Abe Furth to be the same way.

At first, I was a bit nervous to meet Furth because I had not heard anything about him, but his demeanor quickly put me at ease. If you are blessed enough to meet him, his wife, his friends, or family, you will feel the joy and care that they bring.

In the time that I have had the opportunity to get to know Furth, I have witnessed many wonderful qualities from him that I need and want in a leader. I have seen him be a fierce supporter of his wife, Heather. I have seen him be a caring boss, brother, son and friend. Most importantly, I have seen how he cares greatly about people and about Maine.

At the end of any day, Furth has proven to be a man that supports all people, a man who will listen, and a man who you would be happy to grab a beer with on the good days and the bad. I fully trust him as a friend, a boss and a leader. Abe Furth is your best choice for the Democratic primary in Senate District 8.

Shanna Scribner

Orono

