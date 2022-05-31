CONCORD, New Hampshire — Authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are investigating acts of vandalism at the homes of a pair of journalists.

The journalists work for New Hampshire Public Radio. Police said a reporter’s current home and former residence in Massachusetts and New Hampshire were vandalized on the morning of May 21.

Other acts of vandalism were committed at homes in New Hampshire, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said authorities are seeking to identify a man captured on security footage throwing a brick at the Massachusetts home.

The New Hampshire Press Association said in a statement on Thursday that it is “distressed by the news that New Hampshire journalists and their family members have been the victims of targeted vandalism at homes in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.”

