Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s throughout the state, with morning showers gradually giving way to cloudy or mostly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new COVID-19 case data on Monday because of the holiday. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 167 Mainers hospitalized with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 21 are in critical care and three are on ventilators, Maine CDC data show.

Experts warn the boom-and-bust nature of crisis spending can leave out the everyday services that make a population more resilient against the next pandemic.

Lindsey Daggett reported James Martell to police when she was 15 years old. Now she is pushing for changes to prevent sex offenders from living near schools and parks in every Maine town and city.

Dave Oliver has found about 60 rats this year, and he’s determined to exterminate them.

The window when Mainers can control the spread of browntail moths is quickly closing.

These Mainers distinguished themselves on the battlefield for their fellow soldiers — and in some cases made the ultimate sacrifice.

Limestone is now one of the cheapest places to live in New England.

Known for their bright blue claws, blue crabs are one of the most valuable commercial fisheries in the Chesapeake Bay.

Mary E. Tinker, the legion’s former bookkeeper, is expected to change her plea when she appears in court next month.

As Mainers know, tourists are going to complain about anything. And complain. And complain.

Don’t let that stop you from enjoying these idyllic hiking destinations.

In other Maine news …

Man killed in Vassalboro shooting

Man dies after SUV strikes 2 motorcycles in Washington County

Body of missing boater recovered from Penobscot River

Man drowns while swimming in Turner

Former UMaine star has good showing for Team USA in World Championships

Hundreds honor the fallen during Bangor’s Memorial Day parade

Hancock County veterans pledge to continue to honor their fallen service members

