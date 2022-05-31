Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s throughout the state, with morning showers gradually giving way to cloudy or mostly sunny skies.
See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new COVID-19 case data on Monday because of the holiday. Check out our tracker for more information.
There are now 167 Mainers hospitalized with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 21 are in critical care and three are on ventilators, Maine CDC data show.
Funding that boosted Maine’s pandemic response may not be there for the next one
Experts warn the boom-and-bust nature of crisis spending can leave out the everyday services that make a population more resilient against the next pandemic.
A sex offender kept his trailer park. Now his victim wants to limit where perpetrators live in Maine.
Lindsey Daggett reported James Martell to police when she was 15 years old. Now she is pushing for changes to prevent sex offenders from living near schools and parks in every Maine town and city.
An Old Town man is fighting the rats trying to take over his home
Dave Oliver has found about 60 rats this year, and he’s determined to exterminate them.
Browntail moth caterpillars have hit this Bangor neighborhood hardest
The window when Mainers can control the spread of browntail moths is quickly closing.
These 4 Medal of Honor recipients from Maine set themselves apart with their bravery
These Mainers distinguished themselves on the battlefield for their fellow soldiers — and in some cases made the ultimate sacrifice.
If you move to Maine’s boom-and-bust Cold War town, you get a welcome packet
Limestone is now one of the cheapest places to live in New England.
A prized southern crustacean could be Maine’s newest fishery
Known for their bright blue claws, blue crabs are one of the most valuable commercial fisheries in the Chesapeake Bay.
Machias woman accused of stealing more than $10K from American Legion
Mary E. Tinker, the legion’s former bookkeeper, is expected to change her plea when she appears in court next month.
The most illogical 1-star reviews from Maine’s top tourist attractions
As Mainers know, tourists are going to complain about anything. And complain. And complain.
From family-friendly trails to challenging climbs, these Maine hiking hotspots are worth the trek
Don’t let that stop you from enjoying these idyllic hiking destinations.
In other Maine news …
Man killed in Vassalboro shooting
Man dies after SUV strikes 2 motorcycles in Washington County
Body of missing boater recovered from Penobscot River
Man drowns while swimming in Turner
Former UMaine star has good showing for Team USA in World Championships
Hundreds honor the fallen during Bangor’s Memorial Day parade
Hancock County veterans pledge to continue to honor their fallen service members