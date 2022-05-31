University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new series of monthly webinars about preserving Maine foods starting Thursday, June 16 from noon to 12:45 p.m.

“Common Home Food Preservation Ingredients and Equipment” topics include recommended equipment and ingredients for canning and freezing, as well as how to resolve common problems. UMaine Extension instructors will lead each workshop in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/preserving-webinar-june-2022/ to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.



Information about more upcoming workshops is available on the Extension food preservation website (https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/).

