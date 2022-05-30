Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Under the Biden administration, aided by Rep. Jared Golden, we have suffered. Higher gas prices, insane diesel costs and heating oil price increases that are forcing very difficult decisions, like how much food we can buy.

We need to return to what works, and put aside the nonsense of things like the Green New Deal.

We need to put Bruce Poliquin in Congress. He is the only candidate who can defeat Golden.

Please join me in supporting Poliquin for Congress.

Blake Winslow

Presque Isle

More articles from the BDN