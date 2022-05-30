Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

How can politicians who describe themselves as “pro life” refuse to pass sensible gun legislation? So far this year, there have already been 214 mass shootings (four or more people killed or wounded).

When children and teachers are murdered in their classrooms, when retirees buying groceries are gunned down in the aisles, when worshippers are slain in churches and synagogues, we should all be screaming, “Enough!” A majority of U.S. citizens favors sensible gun legislation. Universal background checks and bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines are reasonable ways we could curb some of these tragedies.

I call on all senators and representatives to get these laws passed now. We elected them to work for us. They should do their job, and pass legislation that can help prevent future massacres.

Joan Ellis

Hudson

