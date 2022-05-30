A portion of the Maine Turnpike was closed for about an hour Monday after a three-vehicle crash.

A Connecticut man was driving an SUV fast and passing cars in heavy traffic on the southbound side of the highway in York at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, when he hit a station wagon from behind, state police said.

The station wagon then sideswiped another vehicle before losing control and hitting a guardrail, according to police.

Rescuers brought Dwayne Page, the SUV driver from Guilford, Conn., his passengers, and the people in the station wagon to the hospital. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

All three southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour. The crash is still under investigation.

