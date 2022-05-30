Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s across the state, with partly sunny skies across the state. Clouds will increase in the north and there will be a chance for late-day showers.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 475 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,346. Check out our tracker for more information.
The 1st American serviceman killed in WWI died in Maine, but who killed him is a mystery
Pvt. John Poor of Christian County, Illinois, was guarding two large 12-inch guns at Fort Williams when he died.
High housing prices keep a law school graduate from returning to Maine
Even though she has graduated from law school, Camden native Hannah Holtz can’t afford to live in Maine due to high rental and house prices.
5 signs the real estate market is cooling in Maine
While home prices remain high, sales are expected to be down about 9 percent this year because the for-sale market has remained tight.
What Maine parents are telling their kids after yet another school massacre
The deadly shooting in Texas has left parents elsewhere struggling to help their children make sense of the circumstances.
Tradewinds to replace mainstay convenience store in Dover-Foxcroft
Patrons can expect to find products in Tradewinds similar to what’s available at Fox Brook Variety with some new offerings.
UMA president who bowed out to get $235K on July 1
Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top of his $205,000 salary, which will be paid in a lump sum.
Meet Maine’s ‘rising star’ in public health
Sadie Boucher is one of thousands of volunteers that have helped keep Maine’s health care system running throughout the pandemic.
You can kiss a donkey, stretch alongside goats or walk with ducks at a therapy center in Aroostook
The farm will offer animal encounters, birthday parties, goat stretching and donkey mindfulness.
Lack of lodging in Houlton left hundreds of Shriners scrambling for convention accommodations
The 200 attendees of this year’s Anah Temple Shriner convention will be staying in some unexpected places.
