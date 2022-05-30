Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s across the state, with partly sunny skies across the state. Clouds will increase in the north and there will be a chance for late-day showers. See what’s in store for the rest of the week here. Traveling back from the holiday weekend? Here’s what you can expect with the gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 475 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,346. Check out our tracker for more information.

Pvt. John Poor of Christian County, Illinois, was guarding two large 12-inch guns at Fort Williams when he died.

Even though she has graduated from law school, Camden native Hannah Holtz can’t afford to live in Maine due to high rental and house prices.

While home prices remain high, sales are expected to be down about 9 percent this year because the for-sale market has remained tight.

The deadly shooting in Texas has left parents elsewhere struggling to help their children make sense of the circumstances.

Patrons can expect to find products in Tradewinds similar to what’s available at Fox Brook Variety with some new offerings.

Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top of his $205,000 salary, which will be paid in a lump sum.

Sadie Boucher is one of thousands of volunteers that have helped keep Maine’s health care system running throughout the pandemic.

The farm will offer animal encounters, birthday parties, goat stretching and donkey mindfulness.

The 200 attendees of this year’s Anah Temple Shriner convention will be staying in some unexpected places.

