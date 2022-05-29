Two University of Maine players were chosen to the America East All-Tournament team, which was announced after Binghamton beat UMass Lowell 7-1 Saturday night at the University of Maine’s Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

The game was pushed back seven hours by the rain.

Binghamton, the second seed, went 3-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents 35-11. The Bearcats scored in 16 of 24 innings. Fourth seed UMass Lowell was 3-2 in the tourney.

It was Binghamton’s fourth title in nine years and first since 2016.

University of Maine sophomore shortstop Jake Marquez and junior third baseman Connor Goodman were selected to the all-tourney team along with Binghamton shortstop Jake Evans, catcher Evin Sullivan, first baseman Andrew Tan and pitcher Ryan Bryggman; UMass Lowell pitcher Matt Draper, shortstop Fritz Genther and center fielder Gerry Siracusa; New Jersey Institute of Technology pitcher Aiden Kidd and catcher Luke Longo; University of Maryland Baltimore pitcher Nick Remy and Hartford pitcher Tim Blaisdell.

Evans was chosen the Most Outstanding Player as he went 6-for-10 with four runs batted in.

Goodman, who is from Miami Beach, Florida, went 3-for-7 in UMaine’s two tournament games and also walked. He had a triple and a double and knocked in three runs in the 9-7 loss to NJIT after singling in the 9-7 loss to UMass Lowell. He scored twice and also played errorless ball.

Marquez, who is from Miami, went 4-for-9 and knocked in three runs. He had a double and he drew a walk. He scored once. He also made a dazzling defensive play on NJIT’s David Marcano, diving to his right in the shortstop hole to snare Marcano’s sharp grounder and then throwing a one-hop strike to first baseman Joe Bramanti to retire Marcano.

Marquez did commit one error in the tournament.

Binghamton sewed up the title on Saturday night behind the pitching of Bryggman, who tossed seven innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. Justin Rosner came on in relief of Bryggman and retired all six hitters he faced, striking out three.

Sullivan went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in; Tan went 2-for-4 and also knocked in two runs and Evans went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Tan had a double among his two hits. Kevin Reilly singled twice for the winners.

Binghamton is now 22-28 and will advance to the NCAA Regionals. Binghamton has won its last five after going just 1-5 in its previous six games.

Top seed UMaine swept Binghamton in Vestal, N.Y. in their first league series back in March, outscoring the Bearcats 37-17 in their three games.

