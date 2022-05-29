Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Perhaps you’re familiar with the phrase “dance like nobody’s watching.”

The star subject of today’s trail camera video certainly has never heard it, but it appears content to embrace the joy of a romp through the woods.

The video, provided by Colin Chase of Gray, pictures a wild animal that appears to know how to have a good time.

A cow moose and its calf are seen after walking into a small clearing while browsing for food. But the young moose doesn’t appear too concerned about eating.

Instead, the calf bounds around gleefully in the tall grass and among the other greenery as though it may have just discovered the ability to run.

The little one can’t seem to contain itself initially, but is later seen stopped, closer to the camera, panting from all the activity. Finally, the pair makes its way back into the woods.

We should all take a lesson from the calf, not only in terms of getting some exercise, but enjoying a romp in the tall grass during the summer.

Many thanks to Colin Chase for another super video. Be sure to check out and subscribe to his “Maine Woodsbooger” YouTube channel.

