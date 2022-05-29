WINSLOW — The Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon are pleased to announce a guided retreat at the St. Joseph Center (80 Garland Road in Winslow) on Saturday, June 18, that will help participants enrich their own spirituality while learning about the charism of the sisters.

A “Trinitarian Love” summer retreat will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch and beverages will be provided. The retreat will include personal prayer, group sharing, and an opportunity to meet others who work in relationship with the sisters as they live and work for a more just world and embrace a global spirituality that reverences all of creation as the “dear neighbor.”

The retreat will be led by Sr. Janet Gagnon, CSJ, who is a spiritual director with decades of experience in teaching and parish ministry. A graduate of Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, she has served as regional director for the Office of Catechetics in the Diocese of Portland, in congregation leadership as provincial and general superior, and as a session leader at the congregation’s international center.

To RSVP for the retreat, call 207-873-4512, email office@csjmaine.org, or visit www.csjmaine.org.

