Falmouth — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Field Days at Tidewater Farm will be held from 5:–6:30 p.m. on June 16 in Falmouth.

Experience and learn about the gardens at Tidewater Farm, and engage in hands-on demonstrations with UMaine Extension Staff and Master Gardener Volunteers.

Demonstrations begin at 5:30 p.m., and include such topics as dividing perennials and irrigation for vegetable gardens. This free public event does not require registration.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the event website or contact Pamela Hargest at pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.

More articles from the BDN