FREEPORT — Jonas Werner has joined Balsam Realty of Freeport as a REALTOR®.

Freeport’s former restaurateur Jonas P. Werner has joined the family business, Balsam Realty. Jonas moved from Florida to Maine in 1991. After graduating from University of Southern Maine’s School of Business, he joined Morgan Stanley’s team of Financial Advisors. As a serial entrepreneur, he answered his calling five years later when he and his wife, Kate, opened Freeport’s Azure Café, operating for 18 years. The restaurant and staff have won many culinary, wine and cocktail awards including Lobster Chef of the Year, Maine Restaurant Association’s 2015 Chef of Year and Cocktail of the Year for their Basil Gimlet which has been imitated but never replicated.



Jonas has been recognized for his dedication to his community: receiving the Freeport Community Service’s Carol Kaplan Award for Service and Maine Disability Rights Center’s Business of the Year Award, and has also been awarded Freeport USA’s 2015 Person of the Year. Jonas is also passionate about acting. He has appeared in short films and theater productions in Maine, including Damnationland, the 48 Hour Film Project, and the very popular play Almost Maine for the Freeport Community Players. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Freeport Community Services.



Jonas lives in Freeport with his wife, two fluffy cats and spends his free time gardening, writing poetry, and walking quietly amongst Freeport’s beautiful flora and fauna.

