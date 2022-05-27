A Cumberland County middle school was evacuated on Friday after officials were made aware of an apparent bomb threat posted inside the school.

A note stating that a bomb was inside the school was found on a bathroom wall and reported by a student at around 10:50 a.m. at the Gray-New Gloucester Middle School, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the students and faculty were evacuated from the school after the note was reported, and authorities were notified of the reported threat.

After an investigation, which included bomb detecting K9 units from the Portland Police Department, it was determined that no bombs could be located on school grounds, according to Foss.

While the person who posted the note has not been identified, an investigation has been opened.

It is the second threat that the Gray-New Gloucester Middle School has received this month, Foss said.

