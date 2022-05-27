If you have any plans to travel up the coast, there will be limited ferry trips between Rockland and Vinalhaven this weekend.

Some Maine State Ferry trips on the Capt. Richard G. Spear between the two communities will be canceled because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

That, coupled with ongoing staffing issues, means there aren’t enough crew members to run a normal schedule.

Here’s when the schedule will be affected:

Friday, May 27th 4:30 p.m. trip from Rockland to Vinalhaven

Saturday, May 28th 7:00 a.m. trip from Vinalhaven to Rockland and 4:30 p.m. trip from Rockland to Vinalhaven

Sunday, May 29th all trips except for the 4:30 p.m. trip from Rockland to Vinalhaven

