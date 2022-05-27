Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. To commemorate this important occasion, the Rolling Memorial Day Review will take place on Monday, May 30 between 10:30 a.m. and noon. The Rolling Review will feature festive flag-festooned vehicles in an 18-mile drive through the streets of Brewer and Bangor, passing by the many historically significant monuments that salute our generations of patriots. The vehicles will also drive through the Bangor Veterans Home grounds to salute the residents, who will each be given an American flag.

Want to participate? Gather on Liberty Drive in Brewer starting at 10 a.m. Dress up your motorcycles, cars, pick-ups, big rigs, vans, and trailers with U.S., Maine and patriotic flags. The route will take participants by 15 different memorials, monuments and historical points of interest. A detailed description of this tour is available online at swinginggate.org.

Want to watch? The festively decorated vehicles will leave Liberty Drive in Brewer at 10:30 a.m. The procession will then continue on the designated route, ending at Jeff’s Catering by noon where there will be a 30-minute ceremony honoring our fallen heroes. Wear your red, white and blue; get out the lawn chairs; and join in the celebration. Suggested viewing locations are State Street, North Main Street, Chamberlain Park and the end of the Chamberlain Bridge in Brewer. In Bangor some viewing sites are the corner of State Street and Broadway at All Souls Church, State Street and Harlow Street, bottom of State Street Hill, corner of Maine and Cedar Streets, Hammond Street and Maine Avenue at the end of the Bangor International Airport runway, Maine Air National Guard entrance at stop sign and anywhere else along the route. The detailed route map is available at swinginggate.org.

Want to learn more? For more detailed descriptions and to tour other historical sites in riverfront towns of the lower Penobscot River basin, visit www.4portloop.STQRY.app. These informative narratives provide a glimpse into our region’s history. These tours can be taken anytime with your family. It’s a great way to get outside and learn about our area’s history in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.

Want more information about the Rolling Review? Contact Dick Campbell at 207-745-7748 (leave message or text) or visit swinginggate.org.

