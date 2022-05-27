SOUTH PORTLAND – Ten Maine community college students were awarded full tuition scholarships in honor of Leon A. Gorman for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. The students were celebrated Monday, May 23 in an online event with Gorman family members and L.L. Bean leadership.

This is the seventh year the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship has been given. The scholarship supports three students at Southern Maine Community College, two students at Central Maine Community College, and one student at the other five colleges. Each of the 10 Leon A. Gorman Scholars will receive an award equal to a full year of tuition at a Maine community college.

The Leon A. Gorman Endowed Scholarship was established in 2014 by the children of Leon and Lisa Gorman in honor of Mr. Gorman’s 80th birthday. The scholarship supports Maine community college students who demonstrate strong academic achievement, financial need, and a commitment to community service, a hallmark of the scholarship’s namesake.

“This year’s 10 Leon Gorman Scholars are simply amazing. They have families, jobs, and personal challenges, all while excelling in their academics. My family and I are honored to recognize their hard work, commitment, and dedication to their community with the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship. I know Leon would have been proud of them and proud to have these students represent his legacy,” said Lisa Gorman.

The 2022 Leon A. Gorman Scholars are:

Robert Martin (Prentiss Township), criminal justice, Central Maine Community College;

Andrew Severson (Rockland), business administration and management, Central Maine Community College;

Elizabeth Gagnon (Brewer), nursing, Eastern Maine Community College;

Allison Pease (Belgrade), physical therapist assistant, Kennebec Valley Community College;

Darrell Adams, III (Caribou), nursing, Northern Maine Community College;

Joseph Agostino (Saco) horticulture, Southern Maine Community College;

Hanan Ali (Portland), liberal studies – social work, Southern Maine Community College;

Luke White (Portland) nursing and health science, Southern Maine Community College;

Jessica Bacon (Calais), residential commercial electricity and electromechanical instrumentation, Washington County Community College; and

Coley Hatt (Biddeford), information technology, York County Community College.

Gorman was passionate about the state of Maine. His investments in Maine’s community colleges exemplified that passion. He understood that Maine’s community colleges not only positively impact the lives of many aspiring individuals and their families, but also have a positive economic impact. Quite simply, he believed that well-educated community college graduates forge a bright future for the State of Maine.

“It is so inspiring to hear the incredible stories of these dedicated and talented students who give so much back to their community,” MCCS President David Daigler said. “They are a credit to their colleges and this honor is a wonderful tribute to the memory of Leon Gorman.”

Gorman was the longtime president and CEO of L.L.Bean. He was deeply committed to the people and places of Maine and recognized the power and potential of Maine’s community colleges to transform people’s lives. He and his wife Lisa worked quietly behind the scenes supporting the colleges and the couple was central to the 2009 establishment and success of The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges for which Mrs. Gorman continues to serve as vice chair.

The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges is dedicated to ensuring that the state’s seven community colleges have the resources they need to provide a high quality and affordable education for Maine people. The Foundation seeks to enhance access to educational and economic opportunity and to provide Maine employers with a highly trained and skilled workforce.

More information about the Foundation is available at www.maineccfoundation.org. Information about the Maine Community College System is available at www.mccs.me.edu.

