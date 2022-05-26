Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with cloudy skies and a chance for rain across the state. See what else is in store for the weather this week here. Here’s a closer look at our current gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 560 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,345. Check out our tracker for more information.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has dropped after steadily rising over the past several weeks. There are now 177 Mainers in the hospital with COVID-19, a 23 percent decline from the 231 reported just over a week ago.

Maine politicians in recent decades have generally been skeptical of stricter gun control measures, tracking with public opinion here.

Susan Collins wants Congress to consider Maine’s ‘yellow flag’ law. Here’s how it works.

State safety office says Maine schools should review emergency plans after Texas shooting

Aroostook superintendent tells community to stay vigilant in wake of Texas shooting

The independent senator is considered key to Steve Dettelbach’s confirmation to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It will be a fresh start for Devyn and Jordyn Robinson after losing both of their parents in a matter of months.

It’s more common for presidents to be fired without cause after they’ve begun serving, then to be paid for the remainder of their contracts.

Also: Janet Mills won’t say if she has faith in embattled university system chancellor

Even though he’s acted as a bodyguard for action star Steven Seagal, community policing has Bobby Cormier’s heart.

As Memorial Day Weekend nears, several coastal tourist destinations say they have solid summer bookings and high amounts of spring foot traffic.

The primary reason for the nation-leading statistics is the rising utility costs.

Mansfield Stadium’s 30th anniversary will be celebrated next Wednesday when Bangor High School hosts rival Brewer High School in a mutual regular-season finale.

Thomas Bonfanti is accused of shooting and killing three people in three different locations in Washington County. A fourth person he shot, who survived the encounter, took to the witness stand on Wednesday.

Reaching temperatures of more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the heat certainly took its toll on the runners.

Richard Spinney of Brewer graciously sent along his video of a great blue heron that he spotted from Red Bridge in Orrington.

Holden police make largest drug bust in the town’s history

Aroostook County man risked his life to rescue a young woman from her crashed car

All the Maine foods and restaurants featured on a new episode of Netflix’s ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

Oakland restaurant customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A

Son charged with murder in death of Bath woman

A 3rd Maine health care provider is dropping Anthem insurance

Maine’s commercial real estate market made big gains while workers stayed home

Commissioner warns Maine’s indigent legal system has ‘gone over a cliff’

One of Maine’s largest public companies to be taken private in $4B deal

79 organizations ask Maine government to oversee services for asylum seekers

South Portland can no longer guarantee shelter for asylum seekers

Emergency shelter and temporary housing for asylum seekers to be built in Portland

UMaine baseball will face UMass Lowell on Thursday in America East tourney

Nokomis’ Mia Coots throws a 20-strikeout perfect game to beat Hermon

