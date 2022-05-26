Hope Acts, a nonprofit that provides housing, English classes and other resources to new Mainers, is pleased to announce the hire of Serge Asumani as the new asylum seeker program assistant. Asumani assists asylum seekers with housing, and work permits, and navigating resources to address basic needs

“We’re thrilled to have Serge join Hope Acts team,” said Martha Stein, executive director of Hope Acts. “He knows what it is like to be an asylum seeker. Serge’s lived experience, his passion for helping new immigrants, and his fluency in English, French, Lingala, and Swahili make him a fabulous addition to our team.”

In 2016, Asumani was working for UNICEF as a Consultant Logistician in North Kivu/Democratic Republic of Congo when he was forced to flee his country.

Asumani used his life savings to seek asylum in the United States, where he arrived in Washington, D.C. and then moved to Portland. After receiving his work authorization, Asumani relocated to California where he worked for the International Rescue Committee as a work readiness and financial literacy coordinator, helping immigrants to prepare for and adapt to life in America.



After his return to Portland in 2022, Asumani received his United States citizenship.

“Amid the troubles of the world, America is still a beacon of light and hope and democracy to me and others from Africa, and all of Earth’s continents,” said Asumani. “My hope is to continue to support my family in DRC and to assist immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers like me, who want only to contribute positively to our new home in the United States.”



Founded in 2012, Hope Acts is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization provides housing, which provides English classes and other resources that support immigrants in transitioning to life in Greater Portland and in achieving their goals for a successful future. Hope Acts envisions a community where immigrants are welcomed and empowered socially, emotionally, physically, economically, and spiritually.

