In Abe Furth, Senate District 8 residents have a remarkable candidate to choose from in the Democratic primary on June 14. If Furth says he will do something, he gets it done. I know from personal experience. In 1999, he had just graduated from high school, and I was director of the Family Violence Project. He proposed he ride his bike cross country to raise money for FVP while raising awareness of domestic violence. I was skeptical — afterall he was just 18. I shouldn’t have been. With a friend, Furth rode 4,000 miles from Washington state to Maine speaking to high school students along the way about teen dating violence and raising $35,000 for FVP.

Twenty-two years later, he did it again, this time riding from Orono to Washington, D.C. He raised $43,000 for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine to give free bikes to area residents who can’t afford them. Through these activities, Furth has demonstrated his commitment to bettering his community and his state, and his ability to plan and deliver on significant goals — not to mention his stamina.

This same determination is evident in the successful small businesses Abe Furth has established in the greater Orono area bringing good jobs while expanding our quality of life. Remember to vote in this important election on Tuesday, June 14.

Linda Wilcox

Monmouth

