NORTHFIELD — University of Maine Cooperative Extension wild blueberry field days continue 2–4 p.m. June 9 at Harmon Mountain Farm, 2001 Northfield Road.

The Downeast IPM field meeting will focus on pest and crop management on a farm that specializes in wild blueberries, along with a heritage apple orchard. UMaine Extension Wild Blueberry Specialist and University of Maine Assistant Professor of Horticulture Lily Calderwood will be joined by Harmon Mountain Farm Manager Ethan Davis.

The field meeting is free; registration is requested. One pesticide credit is approved. Register and find more information on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu.

