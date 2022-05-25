AUBURN — Bishop Robert Deeley and St. Dominic Academy Principal Alanna Stevenson will oversee graduation exercises at St. Dominic Academy on Friday, May 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. The graduation ceremony will be held at the school’s Auburn campus located on 121 Gracelawn Road.

The academy’s valedictorian for 2022 is Kathleen Dean, who will play field hockey at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, with an undecided major. The academy’s salutatorian is Isabella McMillen, who will attend Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and major in anthropology and archaeology.

Seniors who achieved the highest distinction of summa cum laude are Dean, McMillen, Noah Cyr, McKenzie Lagerson, Eleanor Russell, and Jessica Zimmerman. Seniors who achieved the great distinction of magna cum laude are Bryana Archer, Julianne Cook, Sydney Dick, Patrick Manson, Bella Perryman, Cezarie St. Jean, and Kyla Wallace.

Next year, student in this year’s class will attend:

· Harvard University

· Worcester Polytechnic Institute

· St. Michael’s College

· University of Maine at Orono, Augusta, and Presque Isle

· University of Southern Maine

· Emmanuel College

· Full Sail University

· Assumption College

· Dominican University of California

· Cumberland University

· Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts

· Suffolk University

· Bryant University

· Lynn University

· Norwich University

Friday marks the 77th commencement at St. Dominic Academy.

More articles from the BDN