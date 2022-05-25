PERRY – The rhubarb is growing, the rhubarb is growing – so let’s celebrate!

Learn how to grow, cook, eat, and even make rhubarb wine at the first ever Rhubarb Festival on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine, at Kendall Farm Event Barn in Perry. Event organizers invite you to join in the celebration of this colorful and nutritious vegetable and hope to turn any rhubarb haters into loyal fans of the spring treat.

Vendors, what a terrific place to sell your homemade, handmade eats and wares (please bring your own table and chairs). Cost is $25 per vendor, or 10 percent of net profits. Call Georgie at 207-214-1124 for details.

Event organizers are also seeking cooks to make dishes featuring rhubarb as a main ingredient. Got rhubarb? If not, call Georgie at Kendall Farm and she will give you rhubarb to make a dish for this event! Please bring two of the same dish to the event – one for judging and one for the tasting table. Bring along your favorite rhubarb recipe for the sharing table as well.

There will be fun to be had for all ages at the Rhubarb. Festival. Enjoy live, local acoustic guitar music all day long by Billy Paul, Duane Ingalls, and Jake. Dip a spear of rhubarb in the chocolate fountain. Take a taste of rhubarb cobbler. Sign up for the Rhubarb Wine Making Basics workshop. Learn how to plant and care for your rhubarb patch and how to prep, cook and preserve this healthy, delicious and versatile vegetable.

Suggested donation is $2 per person and those arriving by human power are welcome free of charge. What to bring? A chair, bug repellent, a rhubarb creation to enter into the contest or just to share. Please leave your pets at home.

For more information on workshops and vendors, please call 207-214-1124 or visit KendallFarmCottages.com/rhubarbfestival.

