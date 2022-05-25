BANGOR – The Bangor Christian School Class of 2022 Valedictorian is Leah Cravin, daughter of Michael and Suzanna Cravin of Hermon.

Leah has attended Bangor Christian for her entire school career. She was a varsity cheerleader each year, culminating as co-captain of the state runner-up squad her senior year. She was part of the softball team since freshman year, and served as a captain her junior and senior years. Leah received top 10 winter scholar-athlete awards for freshman and sophomore years, Top winter scholar-athlete for both junior and senior year as well as the Penobscot Valley Conference All-Academic award.

Valedictorian Leah Cravin

She has received multiple academic awards including the Algebra I, English 9, United States History, and Chemistry top student awards. In addition to achieving high honors every semester of high school, Leah completed six dual enrollment classes earning her 20 college credits, and served as class treasurer each year. She is also actively involved in both her church and school’s worship teams and volunteers in first grade each school day and regularly teaches children at her church.

Leah plans to attend Liberty University online and attain a degree in Biblical studies, while working for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Central Maine.

Salutatorian is Jeremiah Vadas, son of Brent and Dierdre Vadas of Orrington.

Jeremiah loved playing varsity hockey with John Bapst where he was chosen to be assistant captain for the 2021-22 team, hockey senior all-star and honored with the Hobey Baker Character Award for Hockey in 2022. He excelled in track and field with Bangor Christian, qualifying for states in both javelin and high jump both his junior and senior year. He has been given many athletic awards including, winter scholar athlete for every year in high school (except COVID year), Penobscot Valley Conference All-Academic for senior year, and served as FCA leader.

Salutatorian Jeremiah Vadas

Academic Awards include earning high honors every quarter throughout high school and being chosen for the Maine Principal’s Award as a senior. Jeremiah has served as chaplain during his freshman year and vice president for the last three years of high school. He is heavily involved with his youth group at Hermon Baptist Church.

Jeremiah has been awarded the University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Scholarship and will attend the University of Maine in the fall of 2022 with a major in chemical engineering.

