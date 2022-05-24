|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Orono
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|x
|6
|8
|7
|M.A.
|4
|4
|0
|2
|5
|1
|x
|16
|15
|6
Orono Battery:
Pitcher: Laur Cost-Kirkpatrick (6 IP, 15 hits allowed, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) – Loss
Catcher: Abby Deschaine
Mattanawcook (13-1) Battery:
Starting Pitcher: Natalie Tash (4 IP, 6 hits allowed, 1 walk, 3 strikeout, 3 earned runs) – Win
Relief Pitcher: Jennie Whitten (2 IP, 2 hits allowed, 0 waks, 4 strikeouts, 0 earned runs)
Catcher: Ava Sutherland
Orono Hitters:
Emma Labelle – 3 for 4 with 3 singles, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base
Chloe Labree – 1 for 4 with a single and 2 RBIs
Mattanawcook Hitters:
Natalie Tash – 3 for 5 with 2 singles, a double, and 3 runs scored
Lauren House – 2 for 4 with a single, a double, a walk, and 5 RBIs
Jennie Whitten – 3 for 4 with 2 singles, a double, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored
Ava Sutherland – 3 for 4 with 2 singles, a triple, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored
Rylee Bubar – 1 for 4 with a 2-RBI double
Ereka LaDuke – 2 for 5 with a single and a double