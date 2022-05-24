Team1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7thRunsHitsErrors
Orono200400x687
M.A.440251x16156

Orono Battery:

Pitcher: Laur Cost-Kirkpatrick (6 IP, 15 hits allowed, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) – Loss

Catcher: Abby Deschaine

Mattanawcook (13-1) Battery:

Starting Pitcher: Natalie Tash (4 IP, 6 hits allowed, 1 walk, 3 strikeout, 3 earned runs) – Win

Relief Pitcher: Jennie Whitten (2 IP, 2 hits allowed, 0 waks, 4 strikeouts, 0 earned runs)

Catcher: Ava Sutherland

Orono Hitters:

Emma Labelle – 3 for 4 with 3 singles, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base

Chloe Labree – 1 for 4 with a single and 2 RBIs

Mattanawcook Hitters:

Natalie Tash – 3 for 5 with 2 singles, a double, and 3 runs scored

Lauren House – 2 for 4 with a single, a double, a walk, and 5 RBIs

Jennie Whitten – 3 for 4 with 2 singles, a double, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored

Ava Sutherland – 3 for 4 with 2 singles, a triple, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored

Rylee Bubar – 1 for 4 with a 2-RBI double

Ereka LaDuke – 2 for 5 with a single and a double