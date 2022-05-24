Central: 0 0 0 1 1 2 4

GSA: 1 0 3 3 0 0 0

Central: Casavant and Curtis, Gray (6)

GSA: Ladd and Pickering

For Central, Sydney Gray and Lexi Whitty went 2-3 with 2 singles apiece. Britni Grant went 2-4 scoring 2 runs in the victory.

For GSA, Emerson went 2-3 with 2 singles and a hit by pitch. Ladd and Astbury both went 2-4 at the plate with 2 singles a piece. Ladd and Emerson also scored 2 runs for the Eagles.

Going into the bottom of the 7th down by 3, Central put the first 3 batters up starting with Casavant. Sydney Gray then hit a single, followed by Izzy Allen’s single. Then it was Britni Grant whose single tied it up. Her hit was followed by an overthrow, which awarded her home for the go ahead run in the bottom of the inning.

