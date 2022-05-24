Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store for the weather this week here. Here’s a closer look at our current gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 577 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,343.

A houseboat is an option for those shut out of the real estate or apartment markets in the state by high prices or stiff competition.

Almost 30,000 Mainers are late on one or more rent payments.

Michael Laliberte withdrew from becoming president of the University of Maine at Augusta, but his annual earnings will still be distributed.

The Orono flagship campus had to rely on $11.9 million from reserves to balance its budget, accounting for the majority of the gap.

Alrig USA intends to construct two buildings at 685 and 699 Broadway, one of which will house a Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru.

Rabbi Darah Lerner has been praised for her poise, dignity, calmness, patience, compassion, humor and wisdom.

Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas said the threat of homelessness posed an irreparable threat to the tenants.

The number of people who boarded planes was just below the 10,000-passenger threshold needed to qualify for $1 million in federal subsidies.

“I believe that the store has been participating in this program since it was actual food stamps. We don’t think there’s ever been an issue before. We’re surprised there is one now.”

Advocates called for the state to give more instruction to schools and to stand by teachings to ensure children and teachers are supported.

Absentee ballots are now available ahead of the June primary elections.

Of the 15 species of ticks found in Maine, five of them pose very serious health threats to people.

ALSO: We want to answer your questions about ticks in Maine

A floating dock would allow boaters and fishermen to board their watercraft without getting in the water, plus provide a place to tie down a boat temporarily.

Caroline Tracey has helped Sumner post a 10-2 record so far this season in Class C North.

In other Maine news …

Maine needs better tracking and police training on hate crimes, new report says

18-year-old killed in Sedgwick crash

Body of missing man found in Kennebec River

Missing 77-year-old woman found by game warden K9

Maine man accused of killing Wells toddler was arguing with brother over T-shirt

Judge says jury can be asked about Buffalo shooting in Buxton anti-Semitic threat case

Hancock driver not charged with causing death of man who fell from Jeep

Celebrated baseball writer and part-time Brooklin resident Roger Angell has died

Inmate escaped from Maine jail and lead police on car chase, officials say

Nursing homes lag as Maine labor market bounces back from pandemic

New restaurant serves up the flavors of Deep South BBQ to Maine’s midcoast

More articles from the BDN