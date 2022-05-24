The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 577 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,343.
A fisherman couldn’t rent on this wealthy Maine island, so he built a houseboat
A houseboat is an option for those shut out of the real estate or apartment markets in the state by high prices or stiff competition.
Maine has New England’s highest share of renters behind on payments
Almost 30,000 Mainers are late on one or more rent payments.
University system may have to pay nearly $600K to UMA president who withdrew
Michael Laliberte withdrew from becoming president of the University of Maine at Augusta, but his annual earnings will still be distributed.
UMaine System had to close $18.8M gap to balance budget for the coming year
The Orono flagship campus had to rely on $11.9 million from reserves to balance its budget, accounting for the majority of the gap.
Developer plans to bring a Starbucks back to Broadway in Bangor
Alrig USA intends to construct two buildings at 685 and 699 Broadway, one of which will house a Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru.
‘The rabbi of Bangor’ is retiring after 17 years of leading Reform synagogue
Rabbi Darah Lerner has been praised for her poise, dignity, calmness, patience, compassion, humor and wisdom.
Judge blocks Wells motel from evicting long-term residents on short notice
Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas said the threat of homelessness posed an irreparable threat to the tenants.
With passenger counts down, Hancock County airport loses $850k in federal funding
The number of people who boarded planes was just below the 10,000-passenger threshold needed to qualify for $1 million in federal subsidies.
Belfast Variety sues USDA after agency withdraws SNAP authorization
“I believe that the store has been participating in this program since it was actual food stamps. We don’t think there’s ever been an issue before. We’re surprised there is one now.”
Advocates say Maine needs to develop LGBTQ-rights curriculum after removing lesson
Advocates called for the state to give more instruction to schools and to stand by teachings to ensure children and teachers are supported.
How to vote absentee in Maine’s June 14 election
Absentee ballots are now available ahead of the June primary elections.
The 5 disease-carrying ticks you can find in Maine
Of the 15 species of ticks found in Maine, five of them pose very serious health threats to people.
ALSO: We want to answer your questions about ticks in Maine
2 years after near-fatal trailer flip, Aroostook County towns consider updating deteriorating boat landings
A floating dock would allow boaters and fishermen to board their watercraft without getting in the water, plus provide a place to tie down a boat temporarily.
Pitcher’s move back to Maine revives Sumner softball team
Caroline Tracey has helped Sumner post a 10-2 record so far this season in Class C North.
In other Maine news …
Maine needs better tracking and police training on hate crimes, new report says
18-year-old killed in Sedgwick crash
Body of missing man found in Kennebec River
Missing 77-year-old woman found by game warden K9
Maine man accused of killing Wells toddler was arguing with brother over T-shirt
Judge says jury can be asked about Buffalo shooting in Buxton anti-Semitic threat case
Hancock driver not charged with causing death of man who fell from Jeep
Celebrated baseball writer and part-time Brooklin resident Roger Angell has died
Inmate escaped from Maine jail and lead police on car chase, officials say
Nursing homes lag as Maine labor market bounces back from pandemic
New restaurant serves up the flavors of Deep South BBQ to Maine’s midcoast