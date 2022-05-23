Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine is facing a range of environmental problems so huge they’re hard to even think about — climate change and the contamination of our water and soil with “forever chemicals” being chief among them. While these are global issues, a strong response starts at home. This is why I am excited to vote for Mike Tipping in the District 8 Democratic primary on June 14.

Tipping grew up in central Maine and is now raising a family of his own here. He cares deeply about the well-being of our communities and environment and has the record to prove it. With the Maine People’s Alliance, he worked to hold the chemical company that owned the HoltraChem plant accountable for dumping 12 tons of mercury in the Penobscot River. Thanks to his tireless work, the company could have to pay up to $267 million to clean up our river.

I know that Mike Tipping will bring the same energy and determination to finding solutions to Maine’s other urgent environmental problems and protecting people’s health and livelihoods as a senator.

Siobhan Harrity

Orono

