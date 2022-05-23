Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander speaks to equal rights. The religious right work to take away the medical freedom of women to have a choice over what happens to their body when it comes to abortions. If women can’t have abortions, then men, who are equal partners in creating new individuals, should not have the right to have vasectomies.

The U.S. Constitution does not give the right to impose religious belief on others. The abortion issue has become a religious issue that is being imposed on women while men are freed of their responsibility to provide sperm for future fetuses. Men have the power of choice but not women. Men have the freedom to choose a vasectomy while women will lose the freedom of choice if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

I believe the imposition of the religious right’s beliefs on women is unconstitutional. Religions impose their rules on human kind which have kept and still treat women as second-class citizens worldwide. Let your god do the judging. Freedom to abort must be matched with the freedom to have vasectomies. Anything less is unconstitutional. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Tim Rogers

Eddington

