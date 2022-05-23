The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Five more Mainers have died and another 791 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,343.
New UMaine Augusta president withdraws from position amid controversy
The selection and appointment of Michael Laliberte has been mired in conflict since he was announced as the next president of the third-largest public university in the state.
Maine oddities collector will charge you $5,000 for a pair of jarred human testicles
Where others see the grotesque or creepy, Christina Brunson sees wonderful curiosities, worthy of display.
The investor making a $150M bet on luxury rentals in southern Maine
GenX Capital Partners has developed 35 cottages and luxury homes in Maine over the past two years.
These 10 tourist destinations have one-third of Maine’s Airbnb units
More than a third of Airbnb units in Maine are concentrated in just 10 tourism communities, according to an analysis of data from Airbnb tracker AirDNA.
Longtime residents of Wells motel forced to move in 4 days or else face arrest
“Four days is not a long enough time to tell people to get their stuff together and get out.”
This map predicts where Maine’s worst browntail moth outbreaks will be
This may help you avoid the parts of the state most terrorized by browntail moths.
ALSO: How to cope with Maine’s browntail moth problem
Protests show students and parents want schools to better respond to sexual assaults
What further complicates things for public schools is their duty to educate all students, including those accused of sexual assault.
Rising costs are dominating Maine politics, but solutions are scarce
That inflation and gas prices are high elsewhere speaks to the difficulty of the problem, but it does not resolve the high prices facing many Mainers.
Susan Collins calls Roe decision leak an attack on the Supreme Court’s credibility
Both the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and past criticisms of justices from the Senate’s top Democrat threaten to damage the credibility of the high court, Sen. Susan Collins said Friday.
What’s behind the decades-long battle to legalize Sunday hunting in Maine
By the end of the year, Maine may be the only state that does now allow Sunday hunting.
Maine parks and rec worker’s zany TikTok videos prove a job is what you make of it
Keith Forest, better known to his friends as “Tater,” started working for the city almost 20 years ago. During all that time, Tater’s been known as a creative guy who likes to make his job fun.
Grandfather coaching granddaughter in Mattanawcook Academy’s softball revival
The Libbeys are sharing a fun season, with Mattanawcook back among the contenders after two rare losing seasons.
In other Maine news …
NYC restaurateur looks to keep the local vibe at 2 old school coastal Maine favorites
19-year-old charged with murder following Wells shooting
Warrant issued for Jay man who led police on pursuit
Somerset County motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail
Mother and daughter work to give historic inn new life in Searsport
The many notable planes and people to have landed on the Bangor airport’s famed runway
Hundreds of lawsuits expected over forever chemicals after Erin Brockovich visits Maine
Man shot at Edmund Muskie building in Augusta pleads not guilty to assaulting federal officer
Maine lawmakers want money for National Park maintenance
Internal complaint alleges fraud by contractor working on troubled CMP solar program