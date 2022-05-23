Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store for the weather this week here. Here’s a closer look at our current gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 791 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,343.

The selection and appointment of Michael Laliberte has been mired in conflict since he was announced as the next president of the third-largest public university in the state.

Where others see the grotesque or creepy, Christina Brunson sees wonderful curiosities, worthy of display.

GenX Capital Partners has developed 35 cottages and luxury homes in Maine over the past two years.

More than a third of Airbnb units in Maine are concentrated in just 10 tourism communities, according to an analysis of data from Airbnb tracker AirDNA.

“Four days is not a long enough time to tell people to get their stuff together and get out.”

This may help you avoid the parts of the state most terrorized by browntail moths.

ALSO: How to cope with Maine’s browntail moth problem

What further complicates things for public schools is their duty to educate all students, including those accused of sexual assault.

That inflation and gas prices are high elsewhere speaks to the difficulty of the problem, but it does not resolve the high prices facing many Mainers.

Both the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and past criticisms of justices from the Senate’s top Democrat threaten to damage the credibility of the high court, Sen. Susan Collins said Friday.

By the end of the year, Maine may be the only state that does now allow Sunday hunting.

Keith Forest, better known to his friends as “Tater,” started working for the city almost 20 years ago. During all that time, Tater’s been known as a creative guy who likes to make his job fun.

The Libbeys are sharing a fun season, with Mattanawcook back among the contenders after two rare losing seasons.

In other Maine news …

NYC restaurateur looks to keep the local vibe at 2 old school coastal Maine favorites

19-year-old charged with murder following Wells shooting

Warrant issued for Jay man who led police on pursuit

Somerset County motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail

Mother and daughter work to give historic inn new life in Searsport

The many notable planes and people to have landed on the Bangor airport’s famed runway

Hundreds of lawsuits expected over forever chemicals after Erin Brockovich visits Maine

Man shot at Edmund Muskie building in Augusta pleads not guilty to assaulting federal officer

Maine lawmakers want money for National Park maintenance

Internal complaint alleges fraud by contractor working on troubled CMP solar program

More articles from the BDN