Team Hailey Hugs’ grant award from Maine Cancer Foundation of $3,000 is in support of Maine families who have children with cancer when the crisis of their child’s illness is compounded by financial difficulties. Funds from this grant will directly benefit Maine families to help with their most immediate need with Go Gold Family Grants, Travel Support in the form of gas cards, and will help to ensure program delivery. Our goal is to improve the well-being of children in Maine who are suffering from the traumatic effects of childhood cancer by helping their families to maintain stability in the home and by providing increased access to medical care.

Maine Cancer Foundation’s grant is offered as part of their ongoing efforts to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine. They have invested over $15 million since 2015 in support of cancer prevention, early detection and screening, and access to care for all Mainers. To learn more about Maine Cancer Foundation, visit http://www.mainecancer.org , or contact Katelyn Michaud at katelyn@mainecancer.org or 207-773-2533.

Team Hailey Hugs is an all-volunteer nonprofit based in Bethel and originated when 5-year-old Hailey Steward was diagnosed with cancer. During Hailey’s fight against cancer of five years, she wanted to help the other children and their families, raise awareness of childhood cancer and more than anything she wanted to find a cure. Her motto was “Go Gold Maine for Childhood Cancer!” Team Hailey Hugs many volunteers are inspired by Hailey and her call to “Do Something! Just Do It!”

To find out more about Team Hailey Hugs, how you can help Maine children who have cancer or make a donation, please visit our website http://www.HaileyHugs.org, our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/teamhaileyhugs/ ,or contact Tabaitha Steward at Tabaitha@HaileyHugs.org or 281-917-5331.

More articles from the BDN