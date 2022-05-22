A warrant has been issued for a Jay man who led police on a multi-town car chase on Friday night.

Warrants have been issued for 33-year-old Barry Hall’s arrest for eluding an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, criminal speed and violation of bail, according to the Maine State Police.

Police received complaints regarding a black Dodge Ram — driven by Hall — that was driving erratically in the northbound lane on I-95 in Pittsfield around 10 p.m., officials said.

Hall started to pull over for a warden — who thought Hall was impaired — before he sped off.

A Hampden officer later attempted to stop Hall’s car on Western Avenue, but was unsuccessful. A state trooper also attempted to stop Hall — who was speeding — before we went through the intersection of Mayo and Kennebec Roads, drove his car into the woods and fled on foot, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Hall is asked to contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700.

