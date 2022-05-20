A Greely High School student was handcuffed and detained Thursday after allegedly threatening to shoot other students.

Superintendent Jeffrey Porter sent a letter home to parents about the alleged threat.

The student reportedly walked up to three other students, made comments about shooting them and referenced a potential gun in a backpack, according to Porter.

No guns were found on school grounds, according to police.

The student was handcuffed and detained because of the serious nature of the threat.

Porter said that “appropriate disciplinary measures” were taken, but it was not clear whether the student, who has not been identified, was charged with anything.

The Cumberland Police Department has opened an investigation into the alleged threat, according to Porter’s letter.

BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this report.

