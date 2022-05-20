NEWTON, Massachusetts — Daphne Wallace-Murphy, a Lasell University student from Orono, was part of the University’s School of Fashion annual RUNWAY production, held from May 6-7.

Wallace-Murphy presented their senior design collection, “Open Heart.”

RUNWAY 2022: Reimagined featured 70 student designers and 150 behind-the-scenes personnel. This marked the first year since 2019 that RUNWAY was held fully in-person, though the show was also made available virtually through a livestream.

“Putting on four shows in two nights (live and virtual) was no small feat,” said senior co-director Madison Cormier. “It was important for us to run a show that aligned with the fashion industry while still allowing room for our team’s creativity. As a director, I wanted to make sure that the fashion designers were showcased in the best way possible.”

On May 6, undergraduate student designers showcased their work in 10 distinct categories: sweater knits, swimwear, athleisure, menswear, lifestyle separates, evening wear, tailoring, cocktail, special occasion, and non-textile.

The following evening featured Lasell’s senior fashion design and production majors, who each presented a full clothing line that was conceptualized and developed over the course of the year.

RUNWAY is held annually and showcases the work of Lasell University students studying fashion fashion design and production, fashion merchandising and management, and fashion media and marketing; as well as students from a variety of majors at the University who provide business, production, marketing, and modeling support. Students design and produce a two-night event, transforming the University’s athletic center into a fashion runway and hosting over 1,200 guests for evenings full of innovative fashion design.

