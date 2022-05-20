BELFAST – Waldo County Technical Center inducted its newest members into the National Technical Honor Society on Wednesday, May 18 at The Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

WCTC has been celebrating its highest achieving students for the past two decades by inducting them into NTHS. Students considered for NTHS must be juniors or seniors currently enrolled at WCTC with a 93 grade point average at the Tech Center and an 85 average or better from their partner school. They must have exemplary attendance and have no disciplinary referrals from either school. They must exhibit the seven attributes valued by NTHS: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.

Students from all of Waldo County’s high schools were inducted this spring. From Belfast Area High School: Brigham Graf and Kyle Payson. From Mount View High School: Mikayla Berry, Joshua Hills, Mckenzie Kunesh, Karen Moulton, Macala Parks, Madison Roux, and Kricket Thompson. From Searsport District High School: Sean Paige (Homeschool), Thanakorn Teanglek, and Ryker Tower.

Returning NTHS members who helped induct their peers were Nicholas Finley and Desmond Gonzalez from Mount View High School, and Thomas Bradley from Searsport District High School.

