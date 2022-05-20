BANGOR – Husson University announced that long-time colleague and friend, Paul Husson passed away on Thursday, May 5. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to everyone who worked with Paul professionally as well as his family.

Paul was completely devoted to Husson University, the educational institution founded by his father Chesley. He spent nearly his entire working career helping students come to the University and achieve academic success.

“As the son of our founder, Paul was an important tie to our University’s history. Everyone who knew him will miss him dearly,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. “He did a wonderful job of maintaining close relationships with all of our graduates, especially our international alumni. We have already received a number of heartfelt expressions of condolence from some of the students whose lives he touched.”

One of the international graduates is Motohiko Kimura from Japan. Reflecting on Paul’s passing, Kimura wrote, “Paul Husson was my special friend, a big brother, my father figure in America, and my college and real life mentor. He helped make my college experience easier. As a result, I was able to enjoy more success at Husson and subsequently in the real world. I’m grateful for how he was always there for me. Paul always embraced Husson’s international students with open arms.”

Born in 1940, Paul’s earliest memories were of playing games in the hallways of Husson College when it was located on Park Street in Bangor. As a high school student, he earned spending money by painting the walls and sweeping floors at the Park Street facility, along with the custodial crew.

As he grew to manhood, Paul served our country. As a soldier in the U.S. Army, Paul was stationed in Korea and the Philippines. After his military service was completed, Paul returned home and enrolled at the University of Maine. While he was there, he met Judy – the woman who would become his wife. She was an English and anthropology major from Lincoln. The two married and subsequently devoted their lives to their family and the students of Husson University.

Over the course of his career, Paul was the University’s director of admissions, a founding director of the International Center for Language Studies, and the director of alumni affairs. In those positions, Paul was actively involved in international recruitment efforts. He made numerous international trips to encourage potential students to attend Husson. In addition, Paul and his wife Judy hosted countless international students at their home and made them feel welcome here in Maine. He also worked with senior leaders at other international colleges and universities in order help create synergies between institutions.

During his time at Husson, Paul also worked as a senior development officer and helped raise the funds necessary to enhance student education through new facilities, faculty members, technologies, and learning resources. Most recently, Paul worked as a Husson Fellow and was active in our archives, helping to preserve the University’s rich history.

Paul Husson was no stranger to adversity. Over the course of his life he successfully fought and survived stage IV colon cancer, skin cancer and lung cancer. In tribute to his successful battles against cancer, Paul was named the honorary chair of the Eastern Maine Health System’s “Run for Hope” race in 2009.

He was an active member of the Bangor Lions Club for many years. In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by their children Lisa, Kelley and Peter. Judy and Paul called Green Lake in Dedham their home.

Those who wish to celebrate Paul’s life in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Paul and Judith Husson International Scholarship Fund, c/o Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, ME 04401. For more information, contact Lisa Frazell, executive director of development at Husson University. Her email is FrazellL@husson.edu and her phone number is 207-992-1939.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

More articles from the BDN