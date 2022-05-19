Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Last fall, I received a knock on my door from Mike Tipping. I didn’t know who he was when I opened the door but I knew, by the time we finished speaking, that he was definitely going to have my support.

He introduced himself; local resident, greatly invested in our community because he lives and works here, has kids that go to school here. It was clear that he cares about his district, his state, his country, and humankind in general. We discussed the issues, the current political climate and what challenges need to be addressed in moving the state of Maine forward.

Over the past several years, Tipping has been on the frontlines fighting for many causes I support (affordable healthcare, living wage, clean environment, education). He played an active role in raising Maine’s minimum wage, holding polluters accountable for damaging our environment, increasing state education funding, and improving senior care in our state.

Tipping is not a slick politician or self-serving powerbroker. He’s an earnest, astute and thoughtful individual who sincerely believes in working hard to make Maine a better place for his fellow Mainers, and he has enough experience and knowhow to effectively navigate the political landscape and accomplish those goals.

I believe that Mike Tipping is, by far, the best choice to represent District 8 and I encourage everyone to vote for him in the Democratic primary election on June 14 and the general election on Nov. 8.

Christina VonTorne

Old Town

