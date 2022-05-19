WINDSOR, Vt. — A bobcat that entered a Vermont home and bit a man last week has tested positive for rabies, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said Wednesday.

Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank told WCAX-TV that the bobcat had apparently been chasing a cat and ran through an open door and into the house Friday. An elderly man suffered injuries in an altercation with the animal but was able to get it in the bathroom and shut the door.

Vermont state game wardens euthanized the bobcat and took it to the Vermont Department of Health lab for testing.

The man is receiving medical treatment for exposure to rabies, the department said.

“I thank our wardens and officers from the Windsor Police Department who responded quickly and professionally to resolve the problem before more people could be bitten,” Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick said in a statement.

