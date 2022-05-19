Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 50s from north to south, with partly cloudy skies state giving way to rain this afternoon and evening. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Maine gas prices are continuing to climb to record highs. Here’s a look at today’s prices.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 812 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,337.
No, Maine students aren’t using litter boxes in school
Rumors that Maine school districts have been forced to provide litter boxes to animal-identifying children have circulated since last fall.
Rising housing costs are a main driver of record homelessness in Maine
Surveys of emergency shelters and other providers as well as unsheltered people found nearly 3,500 people experiencing homelessness in Maine on Jan. 25.
An Old Town family has been pursuing their escaped cows for the past 3 weeks
A weeks-long quest to catch a herd of escaped cattle in the Old Town area is not yet over for Erica and Heath Burkhart.
Maine lawmakers frustrated with child welfare system may seek access to confidential files
Lawmakers said change in the welfare system cannot happen if the state continues to be defensive in light of criticism
UMaine Farmington faculty declare no confidence in university system chancellor
The resolution from UMF’s faculty senate cited faculty cuts in Farmington, driven by budget shortfalls and a shrinking enrollment.
Ticks killed nearly 90 percent of moose calves tracked by scientists in 2 Maine counties last year
Of the 70 moose calves that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife collared in Piscataquis and Somerset counties, 60 died by may from tick infestations.
Maine GOP’s 1st ad against Janet Mills attacks school lesson on LGBTQ issues
A video explaining transgender identity to children was the subject of the Maine Republican Party’s first ad for the 2022 gubernatorial election.
The Portland restaurants opening, reopening or reinventing themselves this spring
Filling the senses this season are some new Portland eateries and a couple old favorites, reopening after a rest.
You can catch more than 20 fish in a day just miles from downtown Bangor
If you’re looking for fishing action within a short drive of Bangor, the Penobscot River offers plenty of productive smallmouth bass habitat.
Undefeated MCI tennis player will finally get to compete for a state title
Lidia Gomez remains undefeated in high school competition while leading the MCI girls tennis team to the top spot in Class C North with a 9-1 record.
After disputes last summer, Ellsworth may ban overnight houseboat moorings altogether
Ellsworth is considering restrictions that could prohibit anyone, including lakefront property owners, from keeping houseboats on local lakes overnight.
In other Maine news …
What Home Depot’s record earnings say about Maine’s housing boom
A gourmet burger takeout joint is opening in a former garage on Broadway in Bangor
Inmate stopped from escaping through Maine Medical Center ceiling tiles
Aroostook musher trying to be first to dog sled to Katahdin peak, but no pet policy in way
You’re putting your insect repellent on wrong
Maine company faces criticism for its car-mounted pepper spray device
Maine is seeing a rise in influenza cases
Man arrested for allegedly smashing police cruiser windows in Saco
Belfast appoints a new police chief
The Maine city with one of the nation’s most ambitious housing plans
Former MDI star lands Bowdoin women’s basketball head coaching job