Another Mainer has died and 812 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,337.

Rumors that Maine school districts have been forced to provide litter boxes to animal-identifying children have circulated since last fall.

Surveys of emergency shelters and other providers as well as unsheltered people found nearly 3,500 people experiencing homelessness in Maine on Jan. 25.

A weeks-long quest to catch a herd of escaped cattle in the Old Town area is not yet over for Erica and Heath Burkhart.

Lawmakers said change in the welfare system cannot happen if the state continues to be defensive in light of criticism

A video explaining transgender identity to children was the subject of the Maine Republican Party’s first ad for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Filling the senses this season are some new Portland eateries and a couple old favorites, reopening after a rest.

If you’re looking for fishing action within a short drive of Bangor, the Penobscot River offers plenty of productive smallmouth bass habitat.

Lidia Gomez remains undefeated in high school competition while leading the MCI girls tennis team to the top spot in Class C North with a 9-1 record.

The resolution from UMF’s faculty senate cited faculty cuts in Farmington, driven by budget shortfalls and a shrinking enrollment.

Of the 70 moose calves that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife collared in Piscataquis and Somerset counties, 60 died by May from tick infestations.

Ellsworth is considering restrictions that could prohibit anyone, including lakefront property owners, from keeping houseboats on local lakes overnight.

