MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 president’s list for attaining a GPA of 3.7 and above:
Katrina Hedges of Corinth
Nathaniel Madore of Corinth
Nicholas Kelley of Old Town
Elissa Poirier of Bangor
Karen George of Winterport
Angela Drake of Orrington
Trenton Willey of Bangor
Michael Clark of Bangor
Kaelen Holman of Bangor
Jessica Hardwick of Glenburn
Gail Conway of Brewer
Maranda Page of Bangor
Eliza Murphy of Winterport
Megan Deans of Winterport
Marissa Trennam of Carmel
Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town and
Benjamin Silvernail of Orrington.