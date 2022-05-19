MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 president’s list for attaining a GPA of 3.7 and above:

Katrina Hedges of Corinth

Nathaniel Madore of Corinth

Nicholas Kelley of Old Town

Elissa Poirier of Bangor

Karen George of Winterport

Angela Drake of Orrington

Trenton Willey of Bangor

Michael Clark of Bangor

Kaelen Holman of Bangor

Jessica Hardwick of Glenburn

Gail Conway of Brewer

Maranda Page of Bangor

Eliza Murphy of Winterport

Megan Deans of Winterport

Marissa Trennam of Carmel

Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town and

Benjamin Silvernail of Orrington.

