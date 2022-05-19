By Johanna S. Billings

Be sure to make Monson a part of your Memorial Day plans. The town is continuing its 200th birthday celebration with activities all weekend.

Festivities begin with an art show reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Gallery in the Monson Arts Building, which is located next to the Monson General Store. Refreshments will be provided by the Monson General Store and Turning Page Farm.

The show, which features accomplished artists who have a connection to Monson, will be open to visitors 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through Oct. 30. It has been curated by art writer Carl Little, who served as director of the Blum Gallery at College of the Atlantic for eight years. He also helped organize shows at the Farnsworth Art Museum and the Penobscot Marine Museum.

“We wanted to bring in someone with art-historical/curatorial experience to organize a memorable bicentennial show,” said Glenn Poole, president of the Monson Historical Society. “I’m pretty excited about the art show.”

Artists whose work is being shown include photographers Frank Sherburne, Berenice Abbott and Todd Watts; painters Seth Steward, Gerry Weymouth, James Holmbom, Alan Bray, Milton Christenson, John Bozin and Rebecca Jarvis; and craft artists Jemma Gascoine and John Wentworth.

Saturday, May 28, kicks off with the Monson Beautification Committee’s second annual plant sale, starting at 10 a.m. next to the Lakeshore House. Buyers can take home vegetable seedlings, perennials, house plants and more.

Memorial Day itself begins with a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a veterans memorial dedication at noon at the Monson Community Church, located next to the gym. Parade participants should gather at Robinson’s at 10:30 a.m. Children are welcome to participate. The American Legion will have food available following the ceremonies.



Everyone is invited. For more information, email clerk@monsonmaine.org. Information is also available on the Monson ME Bicentennial page on Facebook.

