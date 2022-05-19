RANDOLPH – The Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus conducted its installation of officers at the chorus’ rehearsal hall in the Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury Street, on May 11. Installing officer was Nancie Bossie, assisted by Dotty Meyer. Officers include, from left, President Candace Pepin, Vice President Sue Staples, Secretary Jennifer Clair, Treasurer Janey Dunham, and at large member Betty Avery. At large member Tina Baker was absent.

The chorus, directed by Kathy Greason of Brunswick, consists of women of all ages who travel from all over Maine for Wednesday evening rehearsals 6:30 to 9 p.m.

With high hopes that COVID is behind us, the chorus is already scheduled to perform for the residents at the Maine Veterans’ Home on June 29 and are teaming up with the Nor’easters men chorus from Bangor to perform Sept. 17 at the South Parish Church in Augusta.

For more information, contact Nancie at 207-293-4779 or Lea at 207-622-1273.

More articles from the BDN