LEWISTON — A healing service, presented in Spanish, will be held at Holy Family Church, located on 607 Sabattus Street in Lewiston, on Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to participate.

Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland, will preside at the service. The theme of the entire gathering is healing, from the celebrant to the music to the participants to prayer teams. Every situation is different but most involved say they receive an increase in awareness of Jesus being present and bringing peace and renewed strength. For more information about the service, contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

Masses in Spanish are organized by the Office of Hispanic Ministry and are currently offered in seven Maine communities: Brewer (St. Teresa Church, 425 S. Main Street, Each Sunday at 8 a.m.), Cherryfield (St. Michael Church, 51 Elm Street, First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.), Lewiston (Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street, Each Saturday at 6 p.m. and also livestreamed at www.princeofpeace.me), Pittsfield (St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street, Each Friday at noon), Portland (Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Each Sunday at 1 p.m.), Sanford (Holy Family Church, 66 North Street, 2nd/4th Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m. and also livestreamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream), and Waterville (Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 101 Silver Street, Each Saturday at 4 p.m.).

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Sevigny at 207-777-1200 or José Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics).

