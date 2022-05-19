Sue Campbell has been promoted to interim executive director of OUT Maine, effectively immediately. Previously, Campbell was OUT Maine’s deputy director. She has been with OUT Maine since 2015, overseeing OUT Maine’s programming, educational outreach, and operations.

Campbell has more than 25 years of leadership experience working in the nonprofit sector and with school superintendents, administrators, and other school staff through her work on local and state school boards. As the parent of a trans son, her first-hand experience in supporting the transition process and working with family issues around transitioning give her expertise that supports both youth and families.

“As LGBTQ+ youth are threatened around this country, OUT Maine stands strongly and distinctly, fighting daily to protect LGBTQ+ youth in Maine. Toward that end, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of Sue Campbell as interim executive director of OUT Maine. Sue’s powerful dedication to the rights of LGBTQ+ youth in Maine are unparalleled. OUT Maine’s Board of Directors looks forward to continuing our work throughout Maine for LGBTQ+ youth under Sue’s skilled leadership,” said OUT Maine Board Chairs Melissa Bellew and Emily Cantillo

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org

