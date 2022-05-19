STONINGTON – In collaboration with the Island Heritage Trust Wings, Waves & Woods Festival Opera House Arts is showing three bird themed movies over the weekend at the Stonington Opera House: “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill” on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m., “The Eagle Huntress” on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m., and “March of the Penguins” on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets online at operahousearts.org. Proof of COVID vaccination required.

In this 2003 documentary “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill,” a homeless musician’s life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco. How they got there is a mystery, but Mark Bittner forms a bond with the exotic birds through his music and his patient, attentive care. Over time he comes to appreciate their individual identities and makes a case for humans to reevaluate their relationship to animals. When he is forced to leave them, he despairs over the birds’ fate. (rottentomatoes.com)

A modern and inspiring documentary, “The Eagle Huntress” is about a 13-year-old girl in Mongolia who trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her family to become an eagle hunter. She rises to the pinnacle of a tradition, which has been handed down from father to son for centuries. “While there are many old Kazakh eagle hunters who vehemently reject the idea of any female taking part in their ancient tradition, Aisholpan’s father Nurgaiv believes that a girl can do anything a boy can, as long as she’s determined,” SonyClassics.com.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, “March of the Penguins” follows the annual journey, at the end of each Antarctic summer in the South Pole, that emperor penguins and their mates endure to bring a newborn penguin into the world. Their fascinating mating ritual is captured in this documentary. Their journey across frozen tundra proves to be the simplest part of the ritual, as after the egg is hatched, the female must delicately transfer it to the male and make her way back to the distant sea to nourish herself and bring back food to her newborn chick. (imdb.com)

The Wings, Waves, & Woods Festival (Deer Isle and Stonington) May 20-22 comprises a mix of birding, nature, historical walks, and activities. The popular boat trip to Seal Island offers sightings of Atlantic Puffins, Razorbills, Northern Gannets, and others. Up to two dozen species of warblers can be seen on the various guided walks on Island Heritage Trust’s preserves, as well as shorebirds nesting and breeding along our extensive shoreline. Experience just one activity or make it an entire weekend. Connected by a bridge to the mainland Deer Isle is off the beaten path but offers lodging options from camping to luxurious-cabin getaways. Get a taste of life “the way it should be” by taking in the spectacular scenery and working waterfront around the Island. For more information visit islandheritagetrust.org/wings-waves-woods/

The Island Heritage Trust is a non-profit private land trust dedicated to conservation that protects significant open space, scenic areas, wildlife habitats, natural resources, and historic and cultural features that offer public benefit and are essential to the character of the Deer Isle, Maine area. Island Heritage Trust contributes to the well-being of the island community by conserving its distinctive landscapes and natural resources, maintaining public access to valued trails, shoreline and islands, and by providing educational programming for all ages. Learn more at islandheritagetrust.org

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

More articles from the BDN