DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Foxcroft Academy is returning to in-person instruction on Thursday following a threat earlier in the week that prompted a remote learning day Wednesday.

“After a careful and thorough investigation in conjunction with the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department on Wednesday, May 18, the threatening comments made against the school on Tuesday, May 17, appear to have no validity,” Head of School Arnold Shorey said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement to switch to remote classes came a day before a walkout and peaceful protest were planned in response to news about two students accused of sexually assaulting a classmate in February.

Last week, a district court judge decided the 17-year-old from Dover-Foxcroft and the 16-year-old from Charleston may attend classes in person, though they are to have no contact with the victim and witnesses. Organizers initially planned the walkout and protest to get the accused students removed from school and to support the alleged victim.

The teens accused of the sexual assault have not attended school on campus since the court date, which was May 13, Shorey said Wednesday.

School officials didn’t release details about the threatening comments. Although students attended classes remotely Wednesday, the protest was still held, and just under 20 community members and several students showed up to support the alleged victim.

Shorey said Wednesday he cannot comment on the nature of the threat and whether it was related to the alleged sexual assault or the protest.

“We trust that with the help of our caring faculty and staff, Foxcroft Academy will continue to

have a peaceful learning environment upon our students’ return,” Shorey said.

