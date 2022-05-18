Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 60s from north to south, with partly cloudy skies. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 615 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,336.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again creep upward.

Anthem could face penalties if it is found to have operated improperly, but the state does not get involved in contractual disputes.

The hikes are centered on southern Maine, the epicenter of the housing crunch.

The new apartments will be built on the second floor of the Key Bank building at the corner of Market Square and Water Street.

More than half of the people looking online for places to live in Portland were from Boston, followed by New York and Washington, D.C., according to real estate search data.

PLUS: Portland ranked in the top 10 best places to live in the US

The Islesboro Islands Trust would prefer the state focus its offshore wind efforts on Mack Point, which already is an industrial port.

Ideally, the scooters would take people short distances that are too far to walk but not far enough for a car ride.

Called into question were Bill Livezey’s tactics and ethics in investigating and prosecuting a group of notorious poachers from the Allagash.

While the city already has the Riverwalk, the Rail Trail would give area residents another way to get outside, exercise and enjoy nature.

White men were a privileged class, in complete control of the government, church and judicial system.

The dispatch center relocation is part of a major project to upgrade radio communications for fire and police departments dealing with outdated infrastructure.

During the early days of the pandemic, with more people working and doing other tasks from home, Maine’s carbon emissions fell by a third.

Four electric buses have been added to the Greater Portland METRO and Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit.

Dyer Brook was contacted last week after postal officials said that the grill of a delivery vehicle recently fell off due to the severity of the potholes.

In other Maine news …

Maine teen dies, sister rescued in New Jersey beach sand collapse

Body of missing Aroostook County man found in river

This Aroostook County town isn’t getting mail because its potholes are so bad

Bangor nonprofit wants to paint a mural on the side of Shaw’s Supermarket

$100K pours into Maine election whose winner may never cast a vote

These are the pests that are going to haunt your Maine summer

How to attract hummingbirds to your yard

After more than 100 years of ambiguity, a Maine congregation officially owns its church

Orca spotted off Cape Cod by Maine fisherman

Man hits multiple storage containers in Patten crash

More articles from the BDN